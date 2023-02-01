The last laugh! Latto unleashed an epic clap back when a troll accused her of re-wearing the same pair of underwear.

The unexpected incident unfolded on Saturday, January 29, when a social media user took to Twitter to shade Latto, 24, for rocking a pair of animal print bloomers back-to-back. “Can’t afford new panties?” the critic wrote alongside two photos of the “Sunshine” rapper in the lingerie.

Latto was quick to react, writing, “Oh no, it’s the panty police” in response. One day later, the “Spend It” artist shared a video of herself explaining that she has several patterned panties.

“I decided to give you guys an inside look at my panty drawer,” she began in the Twitter clip. “Here’s the cheetah stash,” the hip hop star said, panning the camera to show the collection.

Also on Monday, the lyricist listed the underwear in question on eBay. “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice,” Latto tweeted alongside a screenshot of the sale.

The listing went viral within moments and currently has over 96 bids with the highest bid going for $91,700.

“She’s smart,” one fan praised via Twitter. A second wrote: “They trolled you for this & now ur panties going for 70K, iconic.” A third added: “I love her. This is how you clap back.”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Latto, selling used intimates is against eBay’s company’s policy — and the auction link has been deactivated, according to TMZ.

Despite the loss, the “Wheelie” rapper is still living her best life. On Tuesday, January 31, Latto teased a new song. In a video shared via Twitter, she is seen dancing in a studio, throwing cash in the air. The upcoming track excited fans as it features a bouncy pop beat, which is vastly different from Latto’s signature style.

The Ohio native is known for her sultry southern beats and racy lyrics, which has scored her two Grammy nominations.

Latto gives us a inside look of her panty drawer via IG Stories 🐆🩲 pic.twitter.com/Jv0RHozaLI — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023

Latto is up for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance for her hit “Big Energy” at the 2023 soirée, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 5.

In an October 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Latto opened up about her bustling career and how it feels to be famous.

“[It’s] mind-blowing. You know, you see my videos and stuff, and I’ve been doing it for a long time. So, it’s like, finally, the hard work’s starting to pay off,” she told the publication.