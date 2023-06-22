The 2023 BET Awards — also known as Culture’s Biggest Night — kicks off on Sunday, June 25.

“We are thrilled to be back in L.A. for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone — the 50th anniversary of hip-hop,” BET’s EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy, Connie Orlando, said in an April statement.

The 23rd annual awards show, which will take place in Los Angeles, will highlight the contributions that hip-hop has made to the music industry over the past 50 years.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Orlando said. “From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip-hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip-hop artists like only BET can.”

Earlier this month, BET revealed the list of nominees for this year’s event, including music, television, film and sports categories that are all pegged to “abundant creative expression and Black excellence,” per the network.

Drake, who has won 15 trophies at the awards show over the years, tops the 2023 list with seven nods. The 36-year-old Canadian rapper’s nominations for this year include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Album of the Year and more.

Beyoncé — who is the winningest musician in BET Awards history with 33 trophies — is up for four more awards this year. The “Lemonade” songstress, 41, is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Viewer’s Choice Award and the BET Her Award.

On June 15, the network unveiled the first round of performers, confirming that singers from both the East and West Coast will entertain the crowd.

Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo are just a few acts that viewers can expect to take the stage.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering hip-hop spanning every decade, style, and region,” Orlando said in a press release. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate hip-hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”

Ahead of Sunday’s event, the BET Awards have been the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18 to 49 in both 2021 and 2022. It is also the No. 1 cable awards show among Black adults ranging from 18 to 49 for the 21st consecutive year.

Scroll down to learn more about the 2023 BET Awards:

When Do the BET Awards Take Place?

The awards show will air live on Sunday, June 25, live from Los Angeles.

Where Can You Watch the BET Awards?

Viewers can tune into BET and BET.com on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 BET Awards?

Bow Wow was announced on June 16 as the main host of House of BET, which is a four-day celebration in L.A. from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, pegged to the BET Awards. The host for the awards show, however, has not been revealed.

The event was previously hosted by Taraji P. Henson in both 2021 and 2022. Amanda Seales was at the helm in 2020.

Who Is Nominated for 2023 BET Awards?

In addition to Drake, GloRilla (real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods), Lizzo and 21 Savage topped the list of most-nominated artists this year. GloRilla, 23, came in with six nods while Lizzo, 35, and 21 Savage, 30, both earned five accolades.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 BET Awards?

JaRule and GloRilla are among the nominees that will also be taking the stage on Sunday. Other performers include Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo with more to come according to BET’s June 15 press release.