Hollywood’s biggest names in music, film, art and beyond showcased their fierce fashion at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony aired live on BET and included performances by Coco Jones, Glorilla, Fat Joe and Lil Uzi Vert. In addition to the many awe-worthy acts, audience members celebrated a class of well-deserved nominations — including Beyoncé and Lizzo for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Drake and The Weeknd for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the City Girls and Quavo & Takeoff for Best Group.

The honor was a posthumous nod for Takeoff — who died at age 28 in November 2022. The beloved rapper, who was also a member of the trio Migos, passed after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, where he and Quavo, 32, were playing dice.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore to the 2023 BET Awards: