Snoop Dogg has conquered music, culinary delights and more — and now, he is adding fashion designer to the list thanks to footwear brand Skechers.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop Dogg, 57, said in a press release of his multi-year partnership. “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The first three capsules dropped on Tuesday, August 1, highlighting Snoop Dogg’s design aesthetic in versatile and street-ready shoes. The debut range, which is unisex, comes in bright colors with fresh design elements.

“We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in a statement. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

Snoop Dogg personally selected the items in the range after walking into the Skechers showroom, picking silhouettes and designs that best fit his style — and “Snoopifying” them with unique materials, colors and prints.

His first key select is the Skechers Stamina, a fresh take on the sneaker of the same name from 2004. The retro-inspired shoe comes with a suede and mesh blended upper, made from a multi-material and colored trim. Snoop Dogg even decided on its bright colors to mimic his platinum-selling LP Rhythm and Gangsta: The Masterpiece, which dropped in 2004.

Snoop Dogg also conceived a pair of “Snoop One OG” slip-ins that is his ideal “wear every day, wear everywhere” shoe. The leather bungee sneaker features Skechers’ Exclusive Heel Pillow to help hold the foot in place a smoke-printed graphic on the exterior and a “Snoop S” logo on the toe.

While there’s an expansive collection of sneakers to pick from, there will be even more down the line. Two additional limited-edition drops will debut later this month, including one with Snoop Dogg’s NFT character Dr. Bombay.

The OG and Remix Capsule shoes are available now at skechers.com, Skechers retail stores in the United States and at various specialty stores.