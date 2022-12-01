Snoop Dogg … the model! The rapper and his family struck a pose in Kim Kardashian‘s new Skims campaign.

For the holiday ad, which dropped on Thursday, December 1, the Grammy-nominated artist, 51, his wife, Shante Broadus, their children and grandchildren cozied up to each other in an array of designs from the intimates label. In one shot, the “Beautiful” crooner is seen rocking brown and black flannel pajamas alongside Broadus, 51, and their kids, Cordell, 25, Cori, 23, Corde, 28, and Julian, 24. For a different image, Snoop and his lady cradled their grandchildren while wearing plush navy blue lounge sets.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper also posed solo, styling his Skims with a satin scarf and his signature Death Row diamond chain.

In a press release, Snoop said he was thrilled to be a part of the ad. “I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims Holiday campaign,” he shared. “It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits. The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season.”

Kardashian, 42, shared photos from the photo shoot via Instagram on Thursday, praising Snoop as a “cultural icon.” (The Hulu star had her son Saint, 6, dress up as the rapper for Halloween 2022.)

“Introducing the Skims holiday campaign, starring @SnoopDogg alongside his wife, children and grandchildren,” she captioned the social media carousel. “The cultural icon and three generations of his family are shot together for the first time, wearing our signature Cozy collection.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the TV personality has tapped an A-list family to model her creations. In 2021, Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their two daughters, Junie, 6, and Rue, 2, showed off their Skims.

Earlier this year, the Selfish author unveiled a bra campaign that featured Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Juliette Lewis, Becky G and Pose actress Indya Moore. Shields, 57, wowed in an underwire bra paired with sheer shapewear in a smooth brown hue. Handler, 47, meanwhile, was seen rocking a nude-colored bustier and coordinating underwear.

Speaking about the campaign, Kardashian said in the release that she wants “all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident.”

She added: “This is Skims biggest campaign yet, and I couldn’t be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life. Confidence stars within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

The reality star launched Skims in 2019. The brand started out focusing on undergarments, but has since expanded to offer dresses, pajamas, loungewear, swimsuits, footwear and looks for men.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from Snoop Dogg’s Skims campaign: