Snoop Dogg Roasts Kanye West’s ‘Space Boots’: ‘I’d Never Wear Them’ 

Fashion police! Kanye West’s chunky Balenciaga x Crocs boots may be off the runway, but Snoop Dogg simply can’t get behind the wild fashion statement.

The 50-year-old rapper sat down with DJ Whoo Kid in advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13. When the “Whoolywood Shuffle” podcast host insinuated that Snoop Dogg should wear West’s boots for his performance, he wasted no time slamming West’s style.

“Ain’t no way in the world I can walk in the mother f—king big ass space boots,” he joked in the clip that was shared to Instagram. “Only way I’d wear them mother f—kers is if they got me jumping off the Empire State Building into a mother f—king lake full of gators or some s—t and I gotta walk on the gator like Pitfall to get out of there.”

While Snoop Dogg wouldn’t opt to wear the rainboot-esque shoes through his own free will, he couldn’t help but agree with the fact that West has fully committed to his vibe.

“I can’t hate on it, but I tell you what: I’d never wear them … I’m glad it never snows in California,” he joked.

Take a peak at the comments section and it seems like a handful of DJ Whoo Kid’s followers are on board with what Snoop Dogg had to say. “HEHEHE S—TS ONLY FOR THE RUNWAY BUT HE WEARING THEM OUTSIDE SMH,” a user wrote, while another said, “Those r Hazmat boots … even tho I’m a huge Ye fan.”

The Donda singer’s footwear of choice first made headlines during Paris Couture Week, which he attended with girlfriend Julia Fox. West arrived to the Kenzo fashion show wearing an all-denim ensemble and the Balenciaga x Crocs boots.

“This is how Kanye be looking in them boots,” a person captioned a photo of Spongebob Squarepants wearing massive leather boots. “Sick and tired of seeing Kanye in them rain boots,” another user tweeted, while someone else said, “Those Balenciaga x Kanye boots are hideous. big doofy ass boot.”

Headline making fashion choices aren’t out of the norm for West. The father of four has historically worn some unusual outfits. Most recently, he’s been spotted stepping out in baclava face coverings.

Rewind to October 2021 and he debuted some unusual grooming choices as well. After a trip to Italy, the “Gold Digger” singer shaved half of his head in an erratic, patchwork design.

