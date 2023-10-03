Ed Sheeran was left with his “eyes closed” after getting high with Snoop Dogg — and likely with a bad case of the munchies.

The 32-year-old singer — who topped the UK Singles chart with “Eyes Closed,” a tribute to his friend, Jamal Edwards, who died in February 2022 — told iconic interviewer Nardwuar about how a recent session with Snoop, 51, left him in a stupor.

“I don’t really smoke anymore, and I was in the dressing room with him,” said Sheeran in the interview. “He invited Russell Crowe, as well. I think they both love smoking weed together. I was like, ‘I know if I [join in], my night’s over.’”

Before joining the circle (recreational cannabis use is legal for adults in 23 states and the District of Columbia), Sheeran said he “had a long conversation first,” speaking with the rap legend. Once he had that connection, it was time to light up. “I was like, ‘F—k it. When in Rome.’ And, uh, I couldn’t see [afterward].”

Related: Surprise Celebrity BFFs: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg and More Friends come in all shapes and sizes! Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are among two of many celebrities who’ve proven stars don’t have to be similar to become close pals. The lifestyle guru and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer began a lifelong friendship in 2008, after Snoop appeared on Stewart’s show Martha. Their chemistry was easy to see and […]

During the conversation with Nardwuar, Sheeran confirmed that Snoop did give him a chain. “I do have a Death Row chain,” said the “Shape of You Singer,” but made it clear that he wasn’t signed to Death Row Records (Snoop acquired Death Row Records in 2022.) “I’m actually currently unsigned,” said Sheeran. “This record I’m putting out [Autumn Variations] is my first on my own label.

Autumn Variations is Ed’s debut release on Gingerbread Man Records, which he started with Warner Music Group in 2015. Maisie Peters, Foy Vance and Jamie Lawson are three acts who have released music under the Gingerbread Man banner.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: Ed Sheeran and All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

Sheeran commemorated the release of Autumn Variations with a celebratory pub crawl through New York City. The “American Town” singer hit up a few Big Apple bars during rush hour, only to find the atmosphere lacking. After realizing he was dealing with some people blowing off steam after work, Sheeran took his entourage to a “f–king place where people want to go for it!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After jumping on a subway train, Sheeran eventually wound up in the East Village. He and his crew took over Off The Wagon, pouring shots for the patrons and having fun until last call.

“We started out, the place. They weren’t feeling it. The next place? Weren’t feeling it either. We got on the subway, and then? Here we are,” said Sheeran at the end of his night. “I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk. Anyway, Autumn Variations out right now.”