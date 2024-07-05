Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dead at 30

The popular Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please has died at age 30.

“We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away,” reads a statement shared via the internet personality’s Instagram on Friday, July 5. “Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.”

The announcement post featured a photo of Alex, full name Alexandra, smiling while holding her beloved pet bird, Archie. “This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief,” the statement continued. “We would ask that you respect their wishes — they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private.”

The statement did not specify the exact date or cause of her death but listed that she was born in September 1993 and died in June.

According to the post, a memorial for the star will be shared via YouTube and Instagram in the near future. Alex’s friends and family concluded the announcement by encouraging those “affected by this news” to reach out for help, sharing information for an Australian counseling resource.

Several fans offered their condolences to Alex’s loved ones in the comments section, with one user writing, “This is not what I wanted to open Instagram too [sic] today. Rest in Peace, Alex. You were a joy to watch and follow these past years.”

In another comment, a longtime fan stated that the YouTuber’s death was hard to believe. “She always has such a bright and spirited energy, it would soothe me and I would often listen to her videos before sleeping,” the social media user shared, adding, “It’s strange to think just how much she impacted my life even though we hadn’t directly met. I will still be watching her videos and thinking of her. RIP Alex.”

Since launching her YouTube channel in December 2017, Alex garnered more than 691,000 followers. Her content consisted of videos such as “fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content” and footage featuring her talking parrot, per her page’s description.

In her last YouTube upload, posted on May 21, Alex reviewed several unique and quirky products from the shopping website Temu, including a hamburger-shaped pillow, a phone case in the shape of a cleaver knife and a silver necklace featuring a pendant of a piranha.

Two days later, Alex informed fans via Instagram that she would be returning to a regular streaming schedule on the platform Twitch. “You can catch me live on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 6pm AEST over on twitch.tv/prettypastelplease 🥰,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself posing in front of a green screen with headphones on. Her last Twitch livestream took place on June 25.

In addition to YouTube and Twitch, Alex had more than 91,000 followers on TikTok and upwards of 122,000 followers on Instagram.