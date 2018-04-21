Autopsies performed on DJ Avicii after his death in Oman have reportedly led officials to conclude there was “no criminal suspicion” related to his sudden passing, Agence France-Presse reported on Saturday, April 21.

“Two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” a law enforcement source told AFP.

Avicii’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the DJ was found dead in Muscat, the country’s capital, on Friday, April 20. He was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Celebrities and loved ones have been taking to social media to honor the “Wake Me Up” star. Calvin Harris, Zedd and other members of the EDM community expressed their grief via Twitter, and his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg remembered him with a series of Instagram photos.

DJ Kygo closed out his Coachella set on Friday night by paying his respects to the producer. “Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music,” Kygo said to the festival crowd while displaying a photo of Avicii on a screen, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away [at] only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him. I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song.” The “It Ain’t Me” producer closed out his set with Avicii’s “Without You.”

Avicii previously announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring and live shows due to his health. He had been open about suffering from pancreatitis and other issues partly due to heavy drinking.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

He continued: “I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time.”

