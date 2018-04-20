Avicii Dead: Swedish DJ and Producer Dies at 28

DJ and producer Tim Bergling, best known as Avicii, has died at the age of 28. He passed away on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

In 2016, the artist announced that he was retiring, sharing a letter on his website at the time. He suffered from very serious health problems, including acute pancreatitis, partially by excessive drinking, and revealed in 2014 that he got both his gallbladder and appendix removed. He would go on to cancel several shows.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 about leaving the touring world. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

He continued: “I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time. This was obviously the hardest decision of my life so far. But so far it has paid off tremendously in terms of well-being for me. I’m happier than I have been in a very very long time. Stress-free more than I have been in a very long time. I can’t say I’m never going to have a show again. I just don’t think I’m going to go back to the touring life.”

The DJ signed on with the Dejfitts Plays label in 2007 and released his first hit song, “Seek Bromance” in 2010. He is most known for his hits “Wake Me Up” and “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.”

