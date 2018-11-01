It’s definitely complicated. Avril Lavigne seemed just as confused as everyone else when she spoke out about the conspiracy theory that claims she died 15 years ago and was replaced by a body double.

The 34-year-old singer was asked during a Wednesday, October 31, interview with Australia’s KISS 1065, “Did you laugh at the rumors that went around where you no longer exist and there’s a clone of you?”

Lavigne replied: “Yeah, some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?”

The conspiracy theory resurfaced in May 2017 after a Twitter user detailed the “evidence” in a thread. The person claimed that Lavigne committed suicide in 2003 following her grandfather’s death. Since the incident allegedly took place during the height of the “Sk8er Boi” songstress’ career, her record company supposedly hired a double named Melissa Vandella — who had allegedly posed as the musician for paparazzi in the past — to replace her.

The theory has been peddled for years by those who claim Lavigne’s handwriting, style evolution and appearance prove Melissa’s existence.

Meanwhile, the artist retreated from the spotlight in recent years as she battled Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2014. Lavigne gave an update on her health in September 2017. “To my fans, I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!”

She added: “You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.”

The Canada native released her first new song in five years, titled “Head Above Water,” in September of this year.

