It took a very serious trip to the hospital to open Deryck Whibley's eyes. The Sum 41 frontman and ex-husband of pop rocker Avril Lavigne had a scary wake up call recently when he was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in his home.

The musician, 34, opened up about the experience on his website, explaining how he wound up strapped to an IV.

"The reason I got so sick is from all the hard boozing I’ve been doing over the years," he wrote on the site. "It finally caught up to me. I was drinking hard every day. I was sitting at home, poured myself another drink around midnight and was about to watch a movie when all of a sudden I didn’t feel so good. I then collapsed to the ground unconscious. My fiancé got me rushed to the hospital where they put me into the intensive care unit. I was stuck with needles and I.V.’s all over."

Whibley explained that the experience has forced him to give up drinking all together.

"My liver and kidneys collapsed on me," he continued. "Needless to say it scared me straight. I finally realized I can’t drink anymore. If I have one drink the docs say I will die. I’m not preaching or anything but just always drink responsibly."

Whibley was married to Lavigne from 2006 to 2010, and though she remarried Nickelback's Chad Kroeger in 2013, the "Hello Kitty" singer wrote a supportive note on Twitter about her ex.

"Spoke to @Sum41 Deryck today," she wrote. "I am so proud of him. He is family to me and always will be. #StayStrongDeryck."

