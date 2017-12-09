Ayesha Curry knows the way to her family’s heart! The Seasoned Life author, who is married to NBA star Steph Curry and has two daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, shared her holiday amaretto pound cake with lemon glaze recipe with Us Weekly.

Curry calls the cake the “perfect combination of sweet and savory,” and adds it doesn’t last long in her kitchen. “It gets devoured by the big and little fingers in my house,” the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen star explained exclusively to Us.

Check out her recipe below!

POUND CAKE

Ingredients for Cake:

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting the muffin tin

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 packed cup dark brown sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil or canola oil

¹/³ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tbsp amaretto

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp bitters, such as Angostura

2 tbsp grated lemon zest

Ingredients for Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp bitters, such as Angostura

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil a 4-inch by 8-inch loaf pan and dust with confectioners.

2. In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

3. In a larger bowl, whisk brown sugar, eggs, yogurt, oil, lemon juice, amaretto, vanilla, bitters and lemon zest. Using a spatula, gently mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until smooth.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let it cool for about 10 minutes, then unmold and cool completely on a wire rack.

5. Make the glaze: In a bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice and bitters until smooth and creamy. Once the cake has cooled to room temperature, pour glaze over the top.

6. Slice and serve.

