Ayesha Curry’s Thanksgiving Main Dish Isn’t a Turkey

It should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry takes her Thanksgiving eats very seriously. She’s a chef, after all.

“I always do a huge spread,” the 28-year-old told Us Weekly as she hosted Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry in L.A.

On Ayesha’s 2017 menu: dijon mustard and bread crumb rack of lamb, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese — and salmon. “Fish isn’t traditional, but we have a lot of pescatarians in our family,” explained the mom of Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, with NBA husband Stephen Curry. “I want to please everyone and make them happy.”

Celebrities in the Kitchen: Stars Who Love to Cook!

For dessert, the Seasoned Life cookbook author will serve bread pudding with croissants. “It’s like double bad for you,” she told Us. “But it’s so good!”

The meal itself is what Ayesha calls “formal” sit-down style — but the vibe at her table is anything but stuffy. “People can wear pajamas,” Curry explained. “And we usually end up playing Cards Against Humanity.”

Celebrities’ Family Holiday Traditions

While Ayesha is focused on Thanksgiving and her just opened restaurant, International Smoke in San Francisco, her daughters are counting down the days until Christmas and the return of The Elf on the Shelf. (The idea of Elf on the Shelf is that Santa’s little scout watches children in their homes during the day and then returns to the North Pole at night to report to Santa Claus on whether they were naughty or nice. In the morning, he assumes a new position in the house, courtesy of Mom or Dad.)

Celebrity Holiday Cards

“They’re so excited,” she told Us. “They can’t wait for Thanksgiving to pass so their little elf can return to our home. The elf has been hiding in a drawer and he’s ready to come out again!”

The No Kid Hungry is a non-profit that aims to end child hunger. For every donation made, Glad will match the donation up to $5,000.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!