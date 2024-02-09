Ayo Edebiri wants the controversy around her past comments about Jennifer Lopez to serve as a lesson for fellow comedians.

During the Wednesday, February 6, episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Tina Fey offered some advice to cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers about publicly sharing their critical opinions as they continue to get more famous.

“Are you having a problem with Saltburn? Quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself,” Fey, 53, said in a clip, which Yang reposted on his Instagram. “Because what are you going to do when [Saltburn director] Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn, and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?”

The Saturday Night Live alum added: “Learn from my mistakes, learn from Ayo. Podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.”

In the comments section, Edebiri, 28, replied, “LEARN FROM ME.” The actress made headlines earlier this month when a clip from her 2020 appearance on Laci Mosley’s “Scam Goddess” podcast resurfaced.

Edebiri made several jokes about Lopez’s career being “one long scam.”

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she quipped. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

The commentary went viral just one day before Edebiri was set to share the stage with Lopez, 54, on SNL. (The appearance marked Edebiri’s hosting debut while Lopez served as the musical guest for that week.)

Edebiri ultimately addressed the drama in a sketch with SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes. The trio played game show contestants who were asked to explain why they wrote mean messages via Instagram comments.

Edebiri’s character said she wrote “die” in the comments of one of Drew Barrymore’s posts, which she then attempted to amend.

“OK, OK, We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout — or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” Edebiri said. “But, I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Lopez, meanwhile, didn’t directly address the remarks. She did receive praise from Edebiri after performing “This Is Me… Now” and “Can’t Get Enough” later that night.

“Thank you to Jennifer Lopez,” Edebiri shared during the closing segment before shouting out “this amazing cast” and crew. “Thank you so much, this has been a dream come true. I love you, goodnight!”