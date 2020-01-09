Absolutely devastated. Ethan Cohen, who appeared on season 6 of Are You the One? with Alexis Eddy, has spoken out following the tragic death of his 23-year-old costar.

“Literally talked to Alexis yesterday about how much better her life is sober,” Cohen, also known as “E-Money,” tweeted on Thursday, January 9, hours after her death was reported. “Just don’t even know how to feel right now. Can’t believe we’ll never have another heart to heart convo.”

He then shared a selfie of the couple to his Instagram Story. “My favorite human,” the Wild N’ Out star wrote over the photo. “Can’t believe she’s gone. WTF is life right now?”

Kenya Scott, who appeared on season 7 of Are You the One? also responded to the news. “Damn it’s a sad day for the AYTO fam, so sorry to anyone that was close to Alexis,” she tweeted with the broken heart emoji. “Heartbreaking, sending love.”

The Mannington Police Department in West Virginia confirmed to Us Weekly that Eddy died on Thursday. “The case is under investigation and there are no other details available at this time,” they said in a statement.

MTV confirmed the news as well. “MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy,” a network spokesperson told Us. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine her cause of death, according to TMZ, but Eddy’s grandmother Carol Efaw said that her granddaughter died of an overdose.

“My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” Efaw, 68, told RadarOnline. “Alexis was a lost soul. … Those shows mess up kids.”

She added: “She is not hurting anymore at least.”

Eddy was open about her sobriety struggle on social media. In September 2019, she shared two photos of herself with her dad on Twitter and revealed they both were “finally sober” together.

“Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference,” she captioned the pics. “So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”