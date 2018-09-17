Aziz Ansari Is Dating Physics Student Serena Skov Campbell

No one can say the new woman in Aziz Ansari’s life is a Master of None. The actor, 35, seems to be dating Serena Skov Campbell, a 29-year-old who bills herself as a “physics PhD student,” a “Danish princess” and a “space cadet.”

Ansari and Campbell were spotted together at the U.S. Open on September 3. Afterward, her mother confirmed to DailyMail.com — the first outlet to identify Ansari’s date — that her daughter was the woman in photos from the tennis match.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Campbell is a researcher and a plasmonics PhD student at King’s College in London, where her “main area of research is manufacturing and characterising a new hyperbolic metamaterial.”

Her profile also reveals she’s a mentor at Twinkle ORBYT, which is “a small, low-cost mission that will use spectroscopy to decode the light from hundreds of extrasolar planets and solar system objects,” according to its website.

The U.S. Open date marks one of Ansari’s few public appearances in the months since he was accused of sexual misconduct. In January, a photographer with the pseudonym Grace told the website Babe.net that the Parks & Recreation alum was sexually coercive on their date even though she was “physically giving off clues” she did not want to continue with sexual activity.

Ansari responded to the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date,” he said. “We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed OK,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

