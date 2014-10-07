Even the most complicated and polarizing topics can be explained with a little Beyonce and Jay Z. Aziz Ansari called on the Carters on Monday, Oct. 6, when he caught up with David Letterman on The Late Show, and invoked the famous couple to illustrate his views on feminism.

Speaking about his chef girlfriend Courtney McBroom, whom he added he “loves very much,” Ansari said, “My girlfriend has influence on me — she’s a big feminist.”

PHOTOS: Beyonce & Jay Z's Sexy Romance

“That made me think about those kind of issues,” the comedian, 31, continued. “I’m a feminist as well.”

Turning to the crowd, he asked, “Any feminists here?” Ansari received light applause, a move he took issue with. “Now, here’s the thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that didn’t clap, but I don’t believe you.”

PHOTOS: Celebrities' Political Affiliations

“If you look up feminist in the dictionary, it just means someone who believes men and women have equal rights, and I feel like everyone here believes men and women have equal rights,” the Parks and Recreation star explained. “If you do believe that men and women have equal rights, if someone asks if you’re a feminist, you have to say yes.”

Posing a test to the audience, Ansari looked to one of the most famous women and one of the most famous men in American culture for an example. “You’re a feminist if you go to a Jay Z and Beyonce concert and you’re not like, ‘I feel like Beyonce should get 23 percent less money than Jay Z,'” the funnyman said. “‘Also, I don’t think Beyonce should have the right to vote, and why is Beyonce singing and dancing? Shouldn’t she make Jay a steak? I’m sure he’s very tired after walking and rapping those two songs.'”

PHOTOS: Beyonce's Best VMA Moments

“That’s how words work,” Ansari added. “You can’t be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m a doctor that primarily does diseases of the skin.’ ‘Oh, so you’re a dermatologist?’ ‘Oh no, that’s way too aggressive of a word. No, no, not at all, not at all.'”

Watch the actor school the audience about feminism in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!