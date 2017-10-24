We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here's to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

A proposal of epic proportions … literally!

While many people call on their friends and family to be waiting in the background of a surprise proposal, Nick Kelble got an extra special guest while popping the question to his fiancé in October – Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s very own baby hippo.

Though Hayley Roll knew they were there to visit their favorite mammal in celebration of their one-year anniversary, what she didn’t know was that Fiona was about to make her appearance at just the right time. While Kelble got down on one knee to pop the question to Roll, baby Fiona pressed herself up against the glass, got a front row seat to the sentiments and gave the photobomb of a lifetime.

The blissful bride-to-be later posted a series of photos to her Instagram page of the happy couple and the photogenic animal captioned: “We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic”

It’s been a big year for baby Fiona. After her birth in January 2017, she was the first Nile hippopotamus in captivity to survive being born six weeks prematurely.

Dedicated Cincinnati Zoo caretakers hand-raised her and gave her 24-hour care so that she would grow strong enough to be able to live at the zoo with her parents. She grew from 29 pounds to 500 pounds by September 23. Since then, she has inspired two books, an ice cream flavor and has gained worldwide attention.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!