Babyface Reveals He and His Family Tested Positive for Coronavirus

On the mend. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed that both he and his family tested positive for coronavirus, delaying his pre-scheduled music battle with producer Teddy Riley.

The 11-time Grammy winner took to Twitter to share the update with his followers on Friday, April 10, his 62nd birthday.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the birthday wishes today,” he began. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

Edmonds went on to reveal that he and his brood have now tested negative and “are on our way back to full health.” The R&B veteran shares one daughter with his wife of six years, Nicole Pantenburg, and two sons with ex-wife Tracey Edmonds.

The “I’m Your Baby Tonight” producer also touched on the Instagram Live showdown with Riley, 52, that was postponed after previously being scheduled to take place on April 5. The battle has now been rescheduled for April 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Edmonds said.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface…” he continued.

Edmonds urged his fans to “get ready for a night of groove and love.”

“Ladies… put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes,” he wrote. “Teddy!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

The “End of the Road” hitmaker is one of several celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Pink, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, to test positive for the novel illness, which has caused 18,700 deaths in the U.S. and has over 500,000 confirmed cases nationwide.

