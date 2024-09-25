Vanessa Grimaldi is opening up about her miscarriage after facing a series of questions regarding her plans to expand her family.

While sharing various screenshots of social media users asking about baby No. 2 on Monday, September 23, Grimaldi wrote in an Instagram slideshow, “Trigger warning. Miscarriage conversation,” before detailing her recent pregnancy loss.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this. But I knew I wanted to. I knew I wanted to help other women feel less alone in their misscarriage journey,” Grimaldi wrote in a subsequent slide. “I know the shock, the pain, the confusion, the feeling of hopelessness and uncomfortable “when are you having another conversations all too well.”

Grimaldi explained that she faced two “biggest surprises” a few months ago, including that she was pregnant with her and husband Joshua Wolfe’s second baby, and then finding out that she miscarried. (Grimaldi and Wolfe share 23-month-old son Winston Franco.)

“It was a long few months of allowing my body to let go … ultrasounds, blood tests, doctor appointments and many conversations with family members, friends and sometimes strangers,” she continued. “It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal.”

Grimaldi shared her gratitude to those who have “listened” to her story, which she noted is “sometimes in tears, sometimes emotionless and sometimes with ease.”

“If you’re reading this and need someone to listen to your story, I am here for you. You are not alone,” she added. “It is more common than you think and I promise, with time, you will regain hope again.”

She concluded her upload, “To all the mamas experiencing something similar, sending you love and strength xo.”

In the caption of her post, Grimaldi claimed that one in four known pregnancies end in miscarriage and “yet, it is still not talked about enough.”

“For me, I needed time to heal emotionally and physically before I shared the news on here. I feel good about sharing my story with you, but the tears still happen and the sadness still comes every now and then. And that’s OK. 🤍,” she wrote. “If you need someone to reach out to, I’ll try my best to get back to you in my DM’s. Sending love to you 💘.”

Grimaldi and Wolfe tied the knot in August 2021, and welcomed Winston Franco the following year in September 2022.

“Nothing will beat my 35th birthday! 👶🏼🥰,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time alongside pics of the couple wearing party hats. “Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family! 🥹🤍 Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all – being YOUR parents! ❤️😍🧿.”

Bachelor Nation met Grimaldi when she vied for the affections of Nick Viall during season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017. After the twosome got engaged during the finale, they called it quits months later. Viall has since moved on with wife Natalie Joy, with whom he shares 7-month-old daughter River.