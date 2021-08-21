No more roses needed! Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi married her fiancé, Joshua Wolfe, one year after getting engaged, Us Weekly confirms.

The former reality star, 33, and the businessman, 36, tied the knot in front of their immediate family in Montreal, Canada, on Friday, August 20. The ceremony took place in their hometown at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel.

Grimaldi wore a custom lace Maria Arciero Design wedding gown, with her and her groom’s initials embroidered on the sleeves.

Guests were invited to join the couple at a reception afterward and were served lasagna for dinner.

Grimaldi and Wolfe got engaged in August 2020 after more than a year of dating. “August 9, 2020 will forever by my favorite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Us confirmed in January 2019 that the teacher moved on with Wolfe following her split from Nick Viall. The former Bachelor, 40, reacted to his ex’s engagement after she shared the development on social media. “Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news,” he commented on her post. “Congrats to you two! Lucky guy.”

Grimaldi accepted Viall’s proposal during season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017. However, they announced their breakup in August of that year.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both [of] us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The exes reflected on their relationship in September 2020. “I don’t think you really ever understood how I felt and I don’t think I ever really understood how you felt,” Grimaldi explained on Viall’s Patreon series.

The “Viall Files” podcast host, who went public with girlfriend Natalie Joy in February, chimed in: “If the speed of how you’re driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”