Take me out to the ballgame! Ben Higgins threw out the first pitch at a Colorado Rockies game during a sweet date night with his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, on Monday, August 16.

Before taking the pitcher’s mound at Denver’s Coors Field, the 28-year-old Bachelor season 20 star warmed up for the ceremonial moment by playing catch with Bushnell, 26, on the sidelines.

The quick practice round — and a pre-pitch kiss from Bushnell — proved helpful. When it was finally Higgins’ time to shine, he threw a strike right down the middle of home plate before the baseball game kicked off.

Excited for her beau, the blonde bombshell hugged the Colorado native and gave him a big congratulatory kiss.

The happy couple, who donned matching Rockies jerseys, later took their seats to watch the home team take on the Washington Nationals. (Ultimately, the Rockies lost 5–4.)

Bushnell also took to Snapchat to document the cute date night, posting a series of photos with the hunky reality star as they enjoyed a ballpark staple — hot dogs with ketchup, mustard and relish.

Earlier this month, the former flight attendant hinted at her and her fiancé’s upcoming wedding plans during an interview with Us Weekly.

“We haven’t set a date,” Bushnell told Us on August 8. “We definitely started talking about it more, and I think we both agreed that [in] August, we actually want to sit down and start planning, so that includes setting a date, that includes the place. We have been throwing around some locations, and I think we’ve narrowed it down to the area that we want to get married. We’re thinking 2017.”

As for whether the nuptials will be filmed for a Bachelor TV special? “Hopefully we’ll have cameras there, so it could, kind of, not only document the fun aspects of it for us later in life, 'cause we’re gonna watch it back, but also for our fans and for Bachelor Nation.”

In the meantime, the happy couple are documenting their life together for a new reality show titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which premieres on Freeform Tuesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!