



They’ll always have Mexico. Bachelor in Paradise costars Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway have split after two months of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The investment analyst, 25, and the pilates instructor, 28, sparked a flame on June 16 while attending Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding, which aired during season 6.

However, Connor started dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes when he returned to the beach. Whitney was not yet a Paradise cast member at that point, but Connor later admitted that he had been thinking about her since the wedding. His romance with Caelynn, 24, turned out to be short-lived as she left the show with Dean Unglert.

A heartbroken Connor decided to leave Paradise after Caelynn’s exit. He waited around for a little while to see if Whitney would show up, but she didn’t — until minutes after he left the beach.

“I am headed to Paradise to meet Connor,” the Minnesota native told the cameras on the car ride over. “We had this amazing conversation at the wedding. I’m just excited to get there, and I really wanna explore to see if there is something between us, so fingers crossed.”

When Whitney finally made it to Paradise, the rest of the cast informed her that Connor had just left.

“I wanted the chance to get to know him. I think I’m gonna just gonna leave and go after him,” she said.

And she did just that. Connor was flabbergasted when Whitney showed up at his hotel room, and things quickly picked up right where they left off.

“This is amazing. I’m so happy,” the Dallas native raved to Whitney. “All I wanted was for you to come down and, like, go on a date. So, this is the best.”

The Bachelor alum did not attend the After the Final Rose taping in August, but Connor assured host Chris Harrison that they were still together.

As recently as Wednesday, September 18, Connor and Whitney were documenting their recent trip to Tulum, Mexico, on their Instagram pages.

