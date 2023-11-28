Bachelor Nation’s Jill Chin turned an emotional moment into a hilarious TikTok.

Chin, 28, — who first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor — took to TikTok on Sunday, November 26, to share a video of her shedding tears. “Crying with Botox is kind of funny because nothing happens,” she said. Chin then whined and attempted to wrinkle her forehead, but her face remained stiff. She concluded the video by holding up a peace sign and giving the camera a kissy face.

Friends and fans were quick to laugh with Chin in her comments section. Victoria Fuller, who starred on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise with Chin wrote, “I’m dyinggggggg,” while another fan noticed her facial expression was similar to Kim Kardashian’s iconic crying face.

Other fans asked Chin about her experience with Botox. One questioned how much of the injections she gets, to which she answered, “I don’t get a ton! Just 20 units in my forehead.” Another wondered if her face “feels weird.”

“I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to feel my face,” Chin admitted, “But it just feels like that’s your range of motion now!”

After appearing on Echard’s season, Chin went on BiP. She announced her split from boyfriend Jacob Rapini shortly after the show wrapped.

“I literally had no other choice,” she said during a podcast episode of “Click Bait” in December 2022. “I had to do what was best for myself. There’s just a line and standards that you have for yourself that you just can’t allow people to cross.”

She continued, “I will leave it at — the trust had been broken. And that in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.”

Chin and Rapini, 29, connected in Paradise and shared a brief romance. During the split week of the show — when the contestants were separated into different homes and new contenders came in — Rapini sparked a romance with Kate Gallivan, leading to Chin leaving the beach and quitting the show.

When the two saw each other again at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Rapini admitted that his “one regret” on the show was giving up his connection with Chin.

“As far distance as we are, I think you and I have a real connection,” he told her during the November 2022 episode. “I’m open to a relationship with you if you are.”

“I am open as well,” she said before Rapini gave her a kiss and swept her off her feet. The duo ran off the set together while the audience cheered them on.

That same month, the duo called it quits.