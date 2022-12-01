That’s a wrap on Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini. One week after publicly getting back together at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, the pair have called it quits.

“The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say. Unfortunately, it did make it to the hard launch phase, but swiftly after that it ended,” the 27-year-old reality star said on the Thursday, December 1, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “I had no other I had no other choice. I literally had no other choice. I had to do what was best for myself. And there’s just a line and, like, standards that you have for yourself that you just can’t allow people to cross. I don’t have any ill will. I don’t wish bad things.”

Fans saw Chin and Rapini connect during an October episode of BiP. Their relationship failed the “split week” test, however, as he caught feelings for Kate Gallivan.

“After our one-on-one aired, we were like, ‘Oh, we’re catching the feelings again!’ And then we started talking more and more,” Chin told Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile. “And then about three weeks before the reunion, we decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out.”

According to the architectural historian, however, things fizzled shortly after the “grand gesture” at the reunion, which aired on November 22.

“I never wanted to make it public, to be honest, because I just wanted to keep everything private. But you know, the gesture happened at the reunion. We were like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna go forth and conquer.’ We had planned a trip to Rhode Island and everything,” she explained. “But then unfortunately, everything just kind of fell through, like, immediately after he hard launched it.”

Chin concluded: “I think I will leave it at — the trust had been broken. And that in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.”

She has since joked about her post about Jacob. “When your unique personality becomes personally right for him #BachelorInParadise,” she wrote on November 22 via Twitter. Eight days later she added, “This didn’t age well.”

Rapini, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on the breakup. His tribute to Chin is still live on his Instagram.

“It turns out your beautiful personality truly is right for me🥰😅 I’m honored that I can call you mine after going through all the chaos that we had to endure. After rekindling what was a 3 day relationship on the beach we both realized we’re right for each other,” he wrote after the finale aired. “You have really impressed me and made me extremely happy these past few weeks. I’m so looking forward to spending some quality time with you on the east coast and you here in the west. Glad you stayed open to us💖😊💙.”