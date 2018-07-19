Bachelor Nation’s Chad Johnson is suing a movie producer for alleged sexual misconduct, fraud and emotional distress.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Johnson claimed a Sunset Studios producer named Christina Cimino became “progressively more sexual and provocative” after reaching out the reality star on Instagram. Cimino first contacted Johnson in March 2018, claiming she wanted to help him break into the movie business and allegedly offered him two roles for $11 million.

Johnson alleges in the lawsuit that Cimino would “exert control over” him and took away the movie opportunities after he denied her sexual advances. He alleged in the docs that the producer sent him inappropriate text messages and lied about them consensually making out and him grabbing her behind.

“Hey wanna come over later? Clothing is optional, nakedness is preferable,” one of the alleged text messages reads, per TMZ. Cimino later claimed that she sent the message to the wrong person.

The reality TV personality is also suing Sunset Studios. It appears that Cimino’s contact information on the studio’s website is no longer valid.

Johnson rose to frame in 2016 after appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. He quickly became the villain on season 12 of the ABC dating series and landed a spot on Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Johnson was sent home after the first night in Mexico for getting too drunk and insulting his fellow cast members.

Johnson went on to star on Famously Single season 2017 and U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother. According to IMDb, he is filming a movie called Your Eyes Only and is set to make a guest appearance on a TV series titled He’s With Me.

Us Weekly has reached out to Sunset Studios.

