Say what? Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay may be head over heels in love with Bryan Abasolo but she’s not exactly excited about sharing her first Valentine’s Day with her fiancé.

Us Weekly caught up with the 32-year-old reality star at the Red Dress Show on Thursday, February 8, during New York Fashion Week — and she admitted she despises the day dedicated to love.

“I actually hate Valentine’s Day, it’s not my thing,” Lindsay revealed to Us. To which Abasolo, 37, quipped: “She tells me Valentine’s Day is not a big deal but I don’t know … I don’t know if I can trust a woman who says that.”

However, Lindsay revealed that she’s got a “surprise” planned for her fitness pro beau, whose birthday falls the day after V-day.

And since the show, which is presented every year by the American Heart Association, draws attention to women’s heart disease, Us asked what the couple does to ensure their personal heart health.

“Bryan’s great because I do like to exercise, but I need a little kick to do it. [He’s] always exercising and he’s always promoting health and wellness,” the Dallas-based lawyer told Us.

Bryan weighed in with some expert advice: “Cardio vascular activity is so important, even 30 minutes can help you, and there are supplements out there like Omega 3 fish oils.”

Us Weekly also caught up with celebs like Kate Walsh and Ginger Zee who walked the red carpet for a good cause.

Zee, who walked the red carpet just one day before giving birth to her second child, a boy, with husband Ben Aaron, gushed to Us about what makes her heart skip a beat: “This. The miracle of life. I mean really, I’m nervous, of course. I’m anxious. But having my children. That love. I remember having my son next to my chest [for the first time.]”

The Good Morning America meteorologist added, “That is the most explosive my heart has ever felt in my life.”

Grey’s Anatomy alum Walsh told Us what fills her heart: “Well, definitely potato chips and definitely my dogs,” she told Us. “I eat high good fats and I try to do a low-carb, low-sugar diet, but I say try because I also enjoy going out to eat and if there’s good bread, I’m going to eat it … I’m going to eat that chocolate too.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin

