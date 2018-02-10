Her family is growing! Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, she announced on Twitter.

“Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day,” the TV personality, 37, tweeted on Friday, February 9, alongside a cute photo of their 2-year-old son, Adrian.

Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day 😉 pic.twitter.com/UIQubKeUKd — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2018

Zee actually walked the runway in the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women’s Red Dress Collection show the day before her scheduled C-section!

“My ankles are so swollen. You know what? I’ll put on some heels and I’ll walk a runway because that’ll make me feel better,” she exclusively told Us backstage.

She announced the happy news of her pregnancy during the weather forecast on the ABC morning show — revealing that the couple were expecting a baby boy. “Another baby, another boy!” she gushed after hugging anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

“I feel good! Five months left. [My belly is] gonna get big,” Zee exclaimed on August 14. “That’s why I had to tell everybody because it’s already happening.”

Zee and Aaron, 36, are already the parents of their aforementioned son. “Adrian is very excited,” she gushed on GMA.

She told us backstage at the Red Dress show, “I would say this baby is so much more active. My first one is just like he is now as a 2-year-old. He’s gentle, he’s sweet. This is going to be my ruffian. This is going to be the one that’s pushing everybody around. It’s very adventurous.”

The Chasing Helicity: First She Has to Face the Storm author recently expressed gratitude to her love who helped keep her comfortable throughout her pregnancy.

“@benaarontv is an awesome Dad and has been my rock through this pregnancy. The foot and ankle rubs alone make you my hero Bean. 😘” Zee wrote on Instagram on January 22.

And just one day before giving birth, the California native shared a snap of herself along with the Beverly Hills 90210 alum Jason Priestly while taping her final show before going on maternity leave.

“Yes, it was my last day before maternity leave from @goodmorningamerica but it was also @jason_priestley day 🤣 such a pleasure to have him on set,” she wrote on Instagram.

Zee and Aaron, who got engaged after two years of dating in 2013, tied the knot in June 2014.

