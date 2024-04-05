JoJo Fletcher has spoken to recent Bachelor runner-up Daisy Kent “a few times,” proving Bachelor Nation always sticks together.

JoJo, 33, called Daisy, 25, “such a great girl” while speaking with Us Weekly exclusively before the launch of her new Cupshe Festival Collection, sharing the wisdom she would offer as a fellow runner-up on the franchise. “My advice would be to take all those things she learned about herself and to let that fuel her and give her even more confidence to always trust her intuition, never settle and to chase after whatever it is she wants in life,” she said.

JoJo told Us, “Personally, I learned so much about myself from my experience … What I wanted in a partner, what I deserved, and even insecurities I grew and let go of after my season of The Bachelor.”

Fans first met JoJo when she appeared on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor, which she finished in second behind Lauren Bushnell. JoJo, who went on to star on season 12 of The Bachelorette, tied the knot with her winner, Jordan Rodgers, in May 2022.

Daisy, meanwhile, was one of Joey Graziadei’s final two women on season 28 of The Bachelor and opted to break up with him during the finale — which aired on March 25 — after she realized that Kelsey Anderson was “his person.” (Joey, 28, proposed to Kelsey, 25, moments after Daisy’s breakup, and the couple are happily engaged)

When asked about her next steps during the After the Final Rose special in March, Daisy declined the Bachelorette role, explaining that she “wasn’t ready for that specific thing” just yet. She later revealed on “The Viall Files” podcast that she turned down the offer “two weeks before” the finale aired.

JoJo, for her part, is currently trading roses for bikinis, collaborating with the beachwear brand Cupshe on its first festival edit, which was unveiled on Friday, April 5.

While it’s hard to pick favorites, JoJo is a big fan of the collection’s “killer” denim one piece swimsuit, which Jordan, 35, also loves. “Comfort and fit is key for me,” she told Us. “If I’m comfortable and the fit hits in all the right places, I feel the most confident.”

Since their time on The Bachelorette, the couple haven’t strayed too far from the reality TV limelight, hosting USA Network’s The Big D, which premiered last June and followed six former couples pursuing the other divorcees in a villa in Costa Rica. The cast participated in relationship “EX-ercises” to help them make new connections while also finding peace with their former spouse.

Being a part of the show helped JoJo and Jordan work on their own marriage, the couple exclusively told Us while promoting the show last year.

“There’s a lot of relationship talk and so there were definitely moments we were like, ‘This is really kind of interesting,’” JoJo recalled. “Things that we hadn’t thought about or how it could affect our relationship, we started talking about it [through] little mini therapy sessions with [the show’s relationship expert] Dr. Jada Jackson. I feel like we grew a lot through this show as well.”

The Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection, which features 26 items all under $50, is available online now.

