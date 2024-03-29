The Bachelor franchise is filled with love, heartbreak, and of course, glamorous gowns.

Each season, two women get dressed to the nines to either get engaged or get sent home during the show’s finale episode. While one contestant receives the final rose and can look back at their gown with fond memories, the runner-up’s dress is presumably tainted, and in most cases, will never be worn again.

If you’re fashion-obsessed like Us, you’re probably wondering what went into choosing the finale looks or more importantly, how much they cost.

One of the most expensive finale gowns was that of Raven Gates, who appeared on season 21 of the show. Raven rocked a $6,800 sparkly number from Randi Rahm design while saying goodbye to Nick Viall in 2017. The frock featured a halter neckline, delicate beading and a delicate train. Raven styled it with dangly earrings, soft glam and loose curls.

Daisy Kent, who was featured on season 28 of the show, opted for a more affordable dress while parting ways with Joey Graziadei in 2024. She stunned in a $350 red number from Nookie, featuring a strapless neckline, cutout over her chest and fitted skirt. She accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and slicked her hair back into a ponytail.

Keep scrolling to find out how much money Bachelor runner-ups spent on their finale dresses: