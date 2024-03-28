Daisy Kent is ready to part ways with her Bachelor finale dress.

Daisy, 25, took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 27, to offer up her season 28 Bachelor finale dress to fans. “Who needs a prom dress? #thebachelor #prom,” she captioned the clip of her posing in the number. The cherry-colored plunging strapless gown from Nookie featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a cutout over her chest.

While some fans commented that they would “love” to wear her dress for their prom nights, others suggested that Daisy should “keep” it.

“Wear it to something really fun and give it new memories,” one follower wrote. Daisy, who seemingly liked the idea, replied, “Oooooo.” Another social media user gushed that the design should be featured in a Bachelor museum. “This dress is ICONIC! Should hang in a museum! It belongs to the strongest and classiest woman EVER! You go girl,” the fan wrote. Daisy responded, “HAHAHA THANK U.”

Fans first got a look at the dress on Monday, March 25, when Daisy wore it to the final rose ceremony on Joey Graziadei’s season. She paired it with dainty jewelry including gold sandals, delicate rings, a cross necklace and sparkly earrings. For glam, she donned filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a ponytail. (Joey did not end up proposing to Daisy and is engaged to Kelsey Anderson.)

While contestants usually ride separately to the final rose ceremony, Daisy and Kelsey, 25, supported each other and drove together.

After Daisy walked up to Joey, she told him that she knew he wouldn’t choose her and walked away. She shared another heartfelt moment with Kelsey and hugged her before exiting the show.

“If I could love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person,” she said in her final confessional.

Following the episode, Daisy shared that she turned down the season 21 Bachelorette lead because she wasn’t ready. Fellow constant Jenn Tran is the next Bachelorette.