Daisy Kent got candid about rewatching her journey on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor.

“You go through it, and you live it and it’s very, very real,” she said via TikTok on Monday, March 11. “And now it’s like you go through it again watching it back, but it’s a little bit more tricky because you’re doing it with the expectations and the comments coming in from everybody else. You have everyone’s opinions, everyone’s predictions.”

Daisy, 25, emphasized to viewers that the women featured on the show are “normal people.”

“It’s reality TV, so you’re letting people into your life and see parts of who you are. A lot of us have never done that before,” she explained, adding that the season has been “absolutely amazing” to watch back but also “extremely hard.”

Related: Joey Graziadei Breaks Down in ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 Trailer: ‘I’m Scared’ Bachelor Joey Graziadei is ready to find love in his role as the season 28 lead. After making his Bachelor Nation debut while competing for Charity Lawson’s heart during season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey became a fan favorite. During the finale, which aired in August 2023, Charity accepted a proposal from Dotun Olubeko. Despite […]

She shared that many women in Bachelor Nation have experienced “negative things” being said about them online. “I appreciate everyone who has been so kind and uplifting to me and all the other girls this season,” she said.

Throughout Joey’s season, which premiered in January, Daisy has been open about losing her hearing and relying on a cochlear implant. She told Joey, 28, about her hearing loss during their first one-on-one date.

She received her implant in 2023 and explained on the show that her hearing loss may have been a result of Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with at age 21.

Daisy made it through hometowns before traveling to Mexico on Monday’s episode for overnight dates alongside contestants Rachel Nance and Kelsey Anderson. Daisy and Joey rode four-wheelers together through a jungle for the day portion of their date. She then told Joey that “falling in love” with him was fun, gushing, “You’ve honestly changed my life.”

Joey responded by telling Daisy he was also falling in love with her. The couple made out in an outdoor shower together before heading to dinner, where they accepted the key to their fantasy suite to spend their first night together.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now? Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would have predicted that it would result in six different spinoffs: The […]

Elsewhere during the episode, Kelsey, 25, opened up about her worries that Joey would not choose her at the end of the season. She attempted to talk to him, but he was not in his hotel room. Instead, she slipped a note in his door that read, “We need to talk.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.