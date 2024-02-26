Daisy Kent got candid about facing the “loneliest pain” after losing her hearing at age 15.

Daisy, 25, who’s currently starring on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, opened up about her experience via TikTok in honor of International Cochlear Implant Day on Sunday, February 25. “I was told once that God was doing something special with me and that there was no doubt that one day my ears would pop and I would hear,” she wrote alongside a number of photos from throughout her journey.

“Losing my hearing has been the loneliest pain I have experienced,” she continued. “I pictured myself in a glass box since I was 15 and I’m pounding on the walls screaming and terrified. People are looking in at me and they can’t hear me. I can’t hear them. I am alone with one of the most dangerous things — my thoughts.”

Daisy admitted she felt “confusion” and was “pissed off” when she lost her ability to hear, but looking back, she “wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“Losing my hearing has given me the ability to look at myself and realize how strong I am, how capable I am, how I have the ability to take something difficult and create something beautiful,” Daisy wrote.

Daisy received her cochlear implant in 2023. She explained on The Bachelor that her hearing loss may have been a result of Lyme disease, which she was later diagnosed with at age 21.

“Deciding to get a cochlear implant was hard for me, for two reasons,” Daisy wrote via TikTok. “One because it’s scary and two because I felt like my faith had failed. Like my faith wasn’t big enough. Big decisions can’t be made out of fear, they have to be made out of love. So I made it out of love and the best possible outcome.”

While navigating her hearing loss, Daisy released a children’s book titled Daisy Doo All The Sounds She Knew. The story follows Daisy Doo as she rediscovers sounds by using a cochlear implant. She’s also shared videos of her first time using the implant, her experience with Lyme disease and more.

Since The Bachelor premiered in January, Daisy quickly became a fan favorite and was even picked by Joey, 28, to go on the first one-on-one date of the season. The pair enjoyed a helicopter ride, a music festival and a romantic dinner before Daisy opened up about her hearing.

“I want to thank @bachelorabc @bachelornation @abcnetwork for allowing me to share part of my story in the best way possible,” she wrote via Instagram last month after her date aired. “I will always be thankful for that day and the support I felt from the girls in the house, Joey, the producers, the people behind the cameras, mics, and everyone involved. It was one of the most uplifting days of my life & changed my confidence in a way I can’t explain.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.