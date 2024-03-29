Daisy Kent is ready for the next chapter in her life after The Bachelor — and this time around there’s “no more roses, just daisies.”

Daisy, 25, shared her goodbye to the ABC reality show days after leaving The Bachelor season 28 as Joey Graziadei’s runner-up.

“You see the thing about life is you can never be certain what’s coming. How unexpected this whole journey was, but how beautiful it is to look back on,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday, March 28. “I’ll forever be grateful for the people I met, the places, and the moments that changed my perspective. I believe life is about how we love people, how we embrace our differences, how we can take what we were given and turn it into light. I’ve regained my confidence & found my light again.”

She added, “We are complex beings meaning we are not one thing, one emotion, one simple feeling. Often we are consumed by one emotion, but I think the difficulty lies when we’re consumed by not one but many. I’ve learned you have to feel it all to allow more love in sometimes. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this journey. The friendships made & the people I met will always make me look back and smile.”

To conclude her message, Daisy thanked The Bachelor franchise for giving her “the time of my life” and “helping share my story in such a beautiful way.” She ended with saying there’s “more of the unexpected” in her future.

During The Bachelor season 28 finale on Monday, March 25, Joey, 28 proposed to Kelsey Anderson — but not without some drama involved.

Daisy, knowing she wasn’t The One for Joey, went to talk with Kelsey who confirmed that she had gotten a somewhat assurance of love from the show’s lead. (Daisy had already expressed doubts earlier in the episode.)

“There was something, like, missing between me and Joey,” Daisy said, offering the opposite feeling. “I don’t know exactly what it was. And then there was, like, no form of, like, validation [or] confirmation. And so, it was hard.”

When it came time for the proposal, Daisy and Kelsey rode in the car together — and the “unprecedented” ending was revealed.

Daisy spoke with Joey first, and the couple said their goodbyes. She opted to walk out alone and gave Kelsey a hug before the proposal.

“We were both really emotional after our conversation, so we just decided, ‘Let’s ride together there.’ And it was really special,” Kelsey told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, March 27, reflecting on the sweet moment.

“We just were really embracing each other and just telling each other how amazing each other were,” Kelsey added. “And she just really wanted Joey and I to be happy and she was like, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ She knows how I am and I was going to be thinking about her just like how she would be in that situation as well. But she’s like, ‘Don’t think about me. I’m going to be OK. You embrace this moment.’ And I did.”

During After the Final Rose, Daisy officially turned down the offer to be the next Bachelorette and based on Thursday’s Instagram post, she has no regrets.