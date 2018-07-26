It’s a small world, indeed! The Bachelor alum Juelia Kinney is engaged to Aaron Bass, the brother of former Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass.

Kinney, 34, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, July 25, with a sweet photo of herself kissing her new fiancé on a beach near Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Cancún, Mexico.

“This man. From the time I met him last year in Mexico I thought to myself he is hot – and would make such a good husband from all the good energy I felt from his heart. I didn’t think much more of it because I lived in San Diego and he lived in Nashville,” wrote the esthetician, who vied for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 before appearing on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

“Little did I know he was going to come visit me and little did I know I would feel sick to my stomach when he left to go back home. I knew I hadn’t felt that special or that close to someone in pretty much ever, and had no idea how it would work out,” she continued. “I am so happy that our relationship not only developed so much over the next couple months, but flourished.”

Kinney admitted that it was “hard” having a long-distance relationship with Aaron as they learned to navigate “the ups and downs,” but they are now “stronger and happier than ever.”

“I am so excited to say…. WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!!” she gushed. “He is the best man I could ask for and my best friend… not to mention he makes me laugh till my stomach hurts every morning and every day. I never would have expected we would have met like we did but I am so freaking grateful that we did. I love you @theaaronbass!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world!!”

Evan — whose wife, Carly Waddell, also competed on Soules’ season — later congratulated his brother and future sister-in-law on their engagement. “So so happy for my brother getting engaged to this incredible woman,” the 35-year-old tweeted. “These 2 snuck away to the beach after meeting at our wedding and then a little over a year later they sneak back to Mexico to get engaged!! Congrats @theaaronbass and @jueliakinney !!!”

Kinney was previously wed to Dustin Kinney from 2010 until he died by suicide in 2013. She later dated JJ Lane from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette.

