The starting lineup is fierce, competitive and, well, just plain adorable. It’s time for Us Weekly’s favorite annual sporting event ­– Puppy Bowl! The competition returns to Animal Planet for its 15th year on Sunday, February 3, and we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at some of the fluffy competitors. This year’s teams are made up of adoptable pups from over 50 animal shelters and rescue organizations from over 20 U.S. states and even Costa Rica.

Watch the video above to help you decide whether you’re rooting for #TeamRuff or #Team Fluff, and see the pups in action Sunday, February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Plus, don’t miss the Kitty halftime show featuring a performance by Adam Feline of Purrr-oon 5!

