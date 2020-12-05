Whitney Collings, who previously starred on Bad Girls Club, has died. She was 33.

The reality star’s mother announced the news via Facebook. “I am completely broken and will never get over this,” she wrote. “Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart.”

TMZ reported on Friday, December 4, that Collings died in a hospital near her hometown of Boston on Thursday, December 3. Her cause of death is unknown, but a medical examiner is working to determine the manner and reason.

The TV personality appeared on season 3 of Bad Girls Club, which aired on Oxygen from December 2008 to March 2009. She was 21 at the time of filming and nicknamed “The Straight Shooter” during her stint on the reality show.

Collings was removed from the series after an altercation with costar Amber “Cookie” Meade during a vacation in Cancun, Mexico. “Now, you know the first rule of Bad Girls is no violence, no hitting,” a producer told her after the fight. “We’ve watched everything that happened last night. There was hair pulling, but it was the kick that crossed the line.”

“When this type of violence appears, it’s pretty obvious what needs to happen,” a second producer said before the first chimed in again, “Whitney, pack your belongings here, leave the country and leave the show.”

Collings attempted to argue her way out of removal. “There’s nothing that we’re gonna do about it? You’re just gonna send me home?” she asked, to which the producers replied that she was the “main culprit” in the altercation.

“I don’t give a f—k. Let’s go, let’s roll,” she declared before exiting the show.

Collings did not appear on any other reality series after her time on Bad Girls Club. She kept a low profile on social media too, but her Facebook profile indicates she was a senior sales executive living in Florida prior to her death.

Bad Girls Club premiered in 2006 and has run for 17 seasons. The most recent season aired in 2017, with Oxygen’s shift to a true crime network leaving the show’s future hanging in the balance.