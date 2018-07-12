Bad Girls Club star Shannade Clermont was arrested for allegedly stealing a dead man’s identity.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed Clermont’s arrest in a statement on Wednesday, July 11. The former reality star, 24, was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the release, Clermont allegedly stole and used an unnamed man’s debit cards after meeting him for a “prostitution date” in January 2017. The man was subsequently found dead in his apartment the following morning, the victim of a drug overdose.

Clermont allegedly made more than $20,000 in fraudulent purchases on two of the man’s stolen debit cards, which she found in his wallet while in his apartment. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she used the money to pay her rent and phone bills, buy flights and purchase thousands of dollars worth of clothing and miscellaneous merchandise online.

The Bad Girls Club alum also allegedly made a fake email account using the man’s name and in April 2017, used the email to create a Western Union account in his name. Then, Clermont wired $1,000 to herself.

“As alleged, Shannade Clermont, a former cast member of the ‘Bad Girls Club,’ lived up to her reality series reputation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “She allegedly stole debit card information from a man found dead — the victim of a drug overdose — in his Manhattan apartment and used his identity to make tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the NYPD, Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

The Associated Press reported that Clermont was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday and later released on $100,000 bail.

Clermont appeared alongside her twin sister, Shannon Clermont, on the Oxygen reality series during season 14, which aired in 2015. In the years since, the two modeled for Kanye West’s Yeezy and were featured in music videos.

