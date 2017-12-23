Bam Margera is a daddy! The Jackass alum announced he and his wife, Nicole Boyd, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Phoenix Wolf.

Margera shared a sweet photo on Saturday, December 22, of his son being held by Boyd as they both lay in a hospital bed, using the baby’s name as the caption. He later shared a photo of his father, Phil Margera, watching the new mommy stare at her son.

Phoenix wolf A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:36am PST

Phil A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Before the baby was born, the reality TV personality shared a video of his wife in the hospital, waiting to give birth as Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” plays in the background.

More information A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:53am PST

The BMX rider, 38, announced his wife was expecting in June with an Instagram post of the glowing mama-to-be standing in front of a wall as she showed off her tiny baby bump in a striped dress. Not a man of many words, he captioned the sweet pic, “Pregnant!”

The proud parents tied the knot in a rockstar wedding in Iceland in October 2013. Margera shared a video from his wedding on YouTube the next day, showing him kissing his bride on stage during Random Hero Festival, a charity concert to raise money for a new skate park, in Reykjavik.

They live in Spain, where Margera, who struggled for years with substance abuse, works to maintain his sobriety. The star admitted on Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn that he embarked on drinking binges following the 2011 death of close friend and Jackass cohort Ryan Dunn.

Margera was previously married to childhood friend Melissa Rothstein in 2007. Their relationship was featured on MTV series, Bam’s Unholy Union, and they divorced in 2012.

