Barbra Streisand opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her dog Samantha, who died this year.

“She was always with me; the last 14 years she went everywhere I went,” the legendary singer, 75, told the Associated Press in an interview published on Monday, November 20. “She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kind of awful.”

As previously reported, the Coton de Tulear died at age 14 back in May, and Streisand honored her memory with a heartfelt Instagram tribute at the time. “This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” the Grammy winner captioned a photo of herself cradling the pup on Mother’s Day. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 — May 2017.”

Streisand celebrated the pooch’s birthday days before her passing. “Happy 14th birthday dear little Sammie,” the Oscar winner wrote at the time alongside an adorable photo of the pup playing with a toy.

The iconic songwriter revealed in October 2016 that Samantha was facing health issues, and in an emotional Instagram post, she asked fans to pray for the pup while she underwent surgery.

The “Woman in Love” songstress has spoken fondly of her close bond with Samantha in the past. “She’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen,” Streisand told The Independent in a 2013 interview. “She’s like the daughter I never hand. She speaks English. She understands English, I swear to God. She always comes with us [when we travel]. I would never leaver her.”

In August, the Streisand clan welcomed a new furry family member into their home. “Introducing our newest addition to the family,” the Yentl actress captioned the photo of her new dog, Miss Fanny. “A distant cousin to my beloved Sammie.”

