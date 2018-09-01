Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan was reportedly arrested after getting into an altercation with her ex-husband, Matt Barnes, that allegedly put her children in danger.

According to TMZ, Barnes was set to pick up the couple’s children — 9-year-old twins Carter and Isaiah — from school on Friday, August 31, per their custody agreement. However, Govan allegedly arrived early and put the kids in her car.

The website reported that the children moved into their father’s car after the former Los Angeles Lakers player directed them to do so. Govan allegedly then followed her ex’s car and tried to block it. A 911 call was reportedly placed at that point.

The 33-year-old was arrested for child endangerment and violating a court order, according to TMZ. The boys were reportedly allowed to go with Barnes, 38, after he proved he was supposed to have custody over the weekend.

Govan was released on $100,000 bail on Saturday, September 1, the website reported.

The VH1 personality shared a screenshot of a prayer on her Instagram account Friday. “Let me tell y’all something… there isn’t a person on this earth that isn’t struggling with something! I don’t care how much money, success, or followers anyone has. We all have problems. You’re not alone. Trust me,” she captioned the photo. “Don’t let peoples filtered pictures fool you. God has equipped you, HE has prepared you for everyday. Each day is ordered by him. You’re going to be ok!!! You will get through this. Trust in your purpose and don’t be afraid to ask for help. A prayer for all of us. #Faith #prayer #power.”

The reality star and the athlete split in 2014 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was settled in December 2016.

Govan got engaged to Barnes’ former teammate Derek Fisher in April. The pair were reportedly still legally married when they began their relationship in 2015.

