BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones announced she’s stepping away from the small screen due to her health.

“My health hasn’t been in a great place for quite some time now and I’ve spent more time in [the] hospital than my own home,” Jones, 34, revealed via X on Wednesday, June 19. “I’m taking time away from work/life to focus on getting back to full strength.”

Jones concluded her update by promising fans, “I’ll be back soon 💪🏻😄.” The TV personality also shared her statement via her Instagram Story, but did not reveal specifics of her condition.

Several fans sent well-wishes to the reporter, with one fan writing via X, “Get well soon EJ, health is the most important thing. Wishing you a speedy recovery so we can enjoy your punditry again🙏❤️x.” Another X user commented, “Health matters above everything. Everything. Everything.”

One fan replied to Jones’ tweet by opening up about their own health struggles. “I am having chemo right now so I know what it’s like not to be well or feel well,” the X user wrote. “Take as much time as you need Emma, your career will be awaiting your return xxx sending prayers and lots of love 🥰.”

Jones replied to the fan, stating, “Sending you love and strength🤍.”

Jones has worked with the BBC for several years and frequently appears on shows such as Match of the Day X and Football Focus. Days before announcing her TV break, she mourned the death of former English professional soccer player and fellow pundit Kevin Campbell, who died at age 54 on Saturday, June 15.

“A light has gone out in this world. You’ll be missed, super Kev ⭐️🤍,” she captioned a Sunday, June 16, TikTok video of the two of them dancing on a TV set.

Outside of the TV world, Jones frequently posts on TikTok, recapping the week’s positive news stories in her “weekly roundup of good news” series. She also calls out inappropriate social media comments she receives from people online in her “DM Helpline” Instagram videos. Back in January, she announced that she would be turning her series into a handful of specials for BBC Radio 4.

“Honestly, it’s just an honor to be on it because there’s some comedians on this show who I really admire,” she said in a January 14 Instagram video. “So yeah, the ‘DM Helpline’ is on BBC Radio 4. What is happening?’

In recent months, Jones hosted Leeds United’s Player of the Year Awards in April. “Took zero photos while I was there because I was busy having a lovely time 😄,” she captioned Instagram pics of her awards ceremony look, which featured a black V-neck dress and a half-up hairdo.

Her most recent Instagram post featured photos of her sporting a white spaghetti strap tank top and a matching flowy skirt. “Risky business drinking cocktails in this colour 🍹,” she wrote alongside the snaps.