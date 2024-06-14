There appears to be bad blood between Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy.

In a since-deleted social media post on Thursday, June 13, Rexha, 34, called out and tagged G-Eazy, 35, in a heated message. In the post, Rexha shared a screenshot of a group chat she received asking if she wanted to collaborate with G-Eazy while he was in New York to promote his new music.

“@g_eazy you have my number,” Rexha wrote via her Instagram Story in response, according to Variety. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser.”

Rexha and G-Eazy previously worked together in 2015 for their hit song “Me, Myself and I.” Rexha, however, seemingly did not have fond memories of the collaboration.

“You’re lucky people are liking you again,” she continued. . “Cause I could go in on all the s–ty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

Rexha ended the post by saying her “answer is no” and wished G-Eazy well.

G-Eazy has not addressed Rexha’s remarks on social media. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Currently, G-Easy has been busy promoting the music video for his new song “Anxiety” which dropped on Thursday. He is also having a listening party for his upcoming album, Freak Show, which hits shelves on June 21. Rexha, meanwhile, has released two singles this year: “Deep in Your Love” and “Chase It.”

Rexha’s comments against G-Eazy come as a surprise to fans, as she last shared that all was good between the duo. In 2018, Rexha shut down rumors of a feud after G-Eazy performed their duet with Britney Spears at 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it, because that was bull … But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it.”

Rexha explained that she was in attendance at the awards show and found out about the performance when Spears and G-Eazy took the stage. G-Eazy later made it up to her by introducing her to Spears and all was forgiven.

“Imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G,” she reflected. “But then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”