Bebe Rexha-s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Bebe Rexha’s personal life has made just as many headlines as her three-time Grammy-nominated music career.

June and July 2023 were two particularly rough months for the singer, who was not only pelted in the face by a phone — thrown on stage by a concertgoer at her New York City show — but she also shared alleged text messages from her then-boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, commenting on her weight.

“I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was … that was the conversation we were having and you asked,” read the supposed text from Safyari, which Rexha shared via Twitter. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you?” He also told Rexha she gained “35 pounds.”

Rexha — who revealed her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis two months prior — revealed in late July that she and Safyari were no longer together.

Keep scrolling to see Rexha’s ups and downs through the years:

She Wrote Rihanna and Eminem’s ‘The Monster’

Rexha was the brains behind Eminem and Rihanna’s 2013 smash hit — which she manifested years prior.

“I wrote [on paper], ‘I will write an international smash,’ and shortly after, it was when we did ‘Monster,’ and it was an international smash,” Rexha recalled in a 2014 Beats Music video.

As for the lyrical intent behind the biting track, Rexha shared that it was born from the difficulty of feeling “OK in my own skin.”

“It was a message to myself saying, ‘It’s OK that you’re not perfect,’” she explained. “I’m gonna learn to love myself and accept myself even though I’m a little crazy.”

Nominated for 3 Grammys

Rexha earned her first Grammy nominations in 2019, when she was up for both Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be,” her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

The singer-songwriter received her third nomination four years later for her hit “I’m Good (Blue).” The song was up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Bebe Rexha’s Dad Slut-Shamed Her

In 2019, Rexha shared a text from her dad, who lambasted the sexual elements in her music career.

“You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick,” he allegedly wrote, as Rexha shared via her Instagram Story at the time. “I can’t take this anymore.” She captioned the screenshot, “My dad hates me,” with a face-palm emoji.

After fans were quick to slam her father’s comments, Rexha tried to smooth over the situation by defending her dad.

“Don’t say mean things about my dad please he is an amazing father,” she wrote via Twitter in since-deleted posts. ”My dad is not a bad guy. I should of never have posted that screenshot. I’m disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

PCOS Diagnosis

In May 2023, Rexha — who has been candid about her body image over the years — shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she was diagnosed with PCOS.

“It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more,” Rexha explained. “But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Scary Concert Incident

Rexha was performing at New York City’s Pier 17 when a concertgoer — later identified as New Jersey resident Nicolas Malvagna — chucked a phone at her on stage. Rexha, who had to get stitches and suffered a black eye, shared photos of the injury via social media after the incident.

Malvagna, meanwhile, was arrested and charged with assault.

A Body-Shaming Boyfriend

In July 2023, Rexha held nothing back when sharing alleged texts from Safyari, who repeatedly made negative comments about her weight gain.

“Obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?” he questioned in the messages. “Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense … but it’s not the real reason.”

Rexha confirmed that she and the filmmaker split later that month.

“Now I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional,” she told the crowd at her London show.