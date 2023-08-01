Bebe Rexha revealed during a recent concert that she and boyfriend Keyan Safyari called it quits after she publicized his body-shaming text messages.

Rexha, 33, shared the news while performing in London on Friday, July 28. “Now I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here,” she told the crowd as she introduced her song “Atmosphere,” per E! News.

As she sang “I Am” later in the show, Rexha spotted a fan holding up a sign that read, “You are enough.” The message made her emotional and she teased, “You really are trying to make a bitch cry.”

Rexha’s split announcement comes shortly after she shared screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Safyari, in which he was critical of her weight. Rexha took to her Instagram Story on July 16 with the messages, causing some fans to wonder whether the twosome’s relationship was in trouble.

“I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked,” the text read. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you?”

Safyari then pointed out that Rexha — who has been candid about her weight fluctuation and other personal issues — had gained “35 pounds.”

He claimed: “Obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

Safyari alleged Rexha was trying to “weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have” to find an excuse to call it quits. “You know I have always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what,” he wrote, encouraging Rexha to “write things down” and “speak to a therapist” so that she could “get to the root of the problem.”

The now-exes began dating in 2020. Before she outed Safyari’s problematic texts, Rexha shut down body-shamers in a string of strongly worded tweets.

“I know I got fat,” she wrote on June 23. “I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

In a subsequent post, she added, “Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

One month prior, Rexha opened up about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how the condition impacted her body image. “We’re in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May, explaining her choice to interact with body-shamers online.

Rexha pointed out that “a lot of women” are probably struggling with PCOS and aren’t aware of it. “I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more,” she said of her diagnosis. “But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”