Home for the holidays! Behati Prinsloo and her husband, Adam Levine, are looking forward to a cozy Christmas with their daughters, Dusty and Gio.

“Adam is obviously born and raised in L.A., so thankfully, we stay here and we do our thing,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at Rachel Zoe and Irena Medavoy’s shopping event benefiting Your Mom Cares earlier this month. “Me and Adam host a Christmas party every Christmas Eve and then we do Christmas Day with his grandparents, so it’s kind of all over the place between his mom, his dad. Everybody lives in L.A., so we kind of split our time between the two families.”

In the meantime, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 10 months, are getting into the holiday spirit. Although the little ones aren’t old enough to ask their mom for presents, they still love rocking around the Christmas tree! “Dusty just all of a sudden got very excited about the tree, very excited about Santa. Scared to sit on his lap, but excited to get something from him,” Prinsloo shared with Us. “But yeah, they’re still young, so it’s hard for me to get them excited about these things. Next year ,I think, when she’s 3, she’ll tell me what she wants.”

The Prinsloo-Levine clan are all about the most wonderful time of the year and they love Thanksgiving too. Back in November, the Namibian model shared a sweet Instagram snapshot of the family of four celebrating turkey day alongside the caption, “THANKFUL.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

