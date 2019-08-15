



Something about Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann’s timeline doesn’t make sense to Bekah Martinez.

The Bachelor alum, 24, accused the former Miss North Carolina, 24, of faking her emotions for former Bachelor Colton Underwood on the season 23 Women Tell All, which aired on March 5.

On the August 12 episode of her podcast “Chatty Broads,” Martinez and cohost Jess Ambrose discussed a Reddit thread about Miller-Keyes and Horstmann’s relationship, as well as details that suggest the two dated before the Women Tell All episode and while Underwood’s season of The Bachelor was still airing.

The Reddit thread explains that Miller-Keyes said on Bachelor in Paradise that she and Horstmann had texted and FaceTimed “for months” before their encounter at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival on April 24, where The Bachelorette runner-up slept with the pageant queen and Kristina Schulman on back-to-back nights.

Given that it was less than two months between the Women Tell All and Stagecoach, Martinez speculated that Miller-Keyes and Horstmann had already been dating before the episode. Martinez also theorized that the special was not the first time Miller-Keyes and Underwood had seen each other since their breakup, considering her reveal on Paradise that the former NFL star was the one who set her and Horstmann up.

Because of the timeline, Martinez also accused Miller-Keyes of putting on a “performance” to become the next Bachelorette in her teary-eyed interview with Chris Harrison. “I’m, like, shaking thinking about like seeing him. I loved him, and he didn’t love me, and it sucks,” Miller-Keyes said on the Women Tell All when Harrison asked if she was ready to see Underwood.

“I’m not saying that Caelynn is a pathological liar or we shouldn’t trust anything else Caelynn is saying. However, her performances on reality TV, all I’m going to say is it does not seem as though she’s not putting her authentic self forward on reality TV,” Martinez said.

Martinez also referenced Miller-Keyes’ close relationship with Underwood’s Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph as another reason why she was suspicious of the Paradise star’s behavior.

“Everyone’s going, ‘Don’t you feel weird?’ But probably behind the scenes, Caelynn isn’t weird with Colton at all,” Ambrose said.

Martinez responded, “She was probably over it the minute she got sent home. Maybe not the minute but shortly after.”

Martinez and Ambrose then talked about how Miller-Keyes would be a better fit for Big Brother than The Bachelor.

“That is the shadiest s–t … She knows how to plot and manipulate the truth to have people on your side, “Martinez said.

She continued later in the podcast, “The thing about Caelynn, this whole s–t is a mess. I think we’re still missing pieces of the puzzle. Some things still don’t add up.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!