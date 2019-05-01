Celebs were out and about this week, from Bella Thorne and James Kennedy deejaying together, to Erika Jayne enjoying a disco-themed night out, to Alec Baldwin attending an afterparty for Crown Vic in NYC. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Bella Thorne popped into the DJ booth with James Kennedy at the #AeroBeachHouse in Malibu while celebrating the Aeropostale x Repreve Eco Friendly denim collection.

— Erika Jayne attended Christopher Kane’s Hollywood disco night event at Giorgio’s at the Standard Hotel in West Hollywood.

— Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons surprised guests during Kygo’s set to celebrate XS Nightclub’s 10th anniversary.

— Jessica Capshaw and Rachel Zoe attended H.E.A.R.T.’s Annual Brunch sponsored by Valentino in Beverly Hills.

— Paris Hilton danced with friends at her VIP table at sbe’s Nightingale in West Hollywood.

— Shangela performed at the 30th Annual White Party in Palm Springs, California.

— Jamie Chung hung out with friends by the pool at Delano South Beach in Miami.

— Kelis celebrated the launch of the first ‘Afropolitan’ makeup brand UOMA Beauty at NeueHouse in L.A.

— Jack Quaid rocked Thursday’s President boot to the screening of his new movie Plus One at the Tribeca Film Festival.

— Sevyn Streeter and Ciara hung out backstage at the Essence Carnival in NYC.

— Sabrina Carpenter enjoyed Butterfinger Candy Pop snacks at the Supper Suite film festival pop up at The Ainsworth during Tribeca Film Festival.

— Alec Baldwin let loose at the cast afterparty for Crown Vic at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge, which featured a 3D printed bar and 3D printed cocktails at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

