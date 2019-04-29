Every year celebs head to lower Manhattan for the Tribeca Film Festival, and, with the Big Apple as its backdrop, there is plenty of fab star style to be had (in addition to, you know, seeing all the films that are screening and premiering during the 12-day event).

Kicking things off on a sartorial high-note, Diane Kruger attended the Celestial and Fourth Wave screenings hosted by Bulgari on April 23 in a black cutout A.L.C. jumpsuit that she paired with blinding diamond bling by the Italian jewelry house. The following night, Angela Bassett brightened up the official opening night party in a hot pink Greta Constantine tea-length frock that was all kinds of spring night-out #goals.

As the premieres and screenings have ramped up, so too has the parade of stylish stars. Katie Holmes is serving as a judge at this year’s festival, and she’s been spotted out and about in chic separates (think: boss-lady blazers and silky pajama-inspired pants). On the red carpet, Younger costars Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster coordinated in flowery dresses at an event honoring the show on April 25, while Judy Greer and Zoey Deutch were both bold at the Buffaloed premiere on April 27 in voluminous Carolina Herrera and Valentino designs respectively.

Also turning heads? Amber Heard and Margot Robbie with their high-fashion takes on the nearly naked trend. Heard looked super sexy at the Gully premiere on April 27 in a black Claes Iverson number complete with a sheer skirt, thigh-high stockings and fishnet gloves. Robbie, meanwhile, rocked a lacy Chanel jumpsuit and newly longer locks at the Dreamland premiere on April 28.

And she wasn’t the only one who debuted a new ‘do. From Naomi Watts‘ blunt bob to Jennifer Lawrence’s HBIC-worthy deconstructed tuxedo, keep scrolling to see the best beauty and fashion moments from the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival!